BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown has been named one of the NBA’s five recipients of the NBA Cares Community Assist Award, the league announced Monday.

It’s quite the honor for Brown, who is just the second member of the Celtics organization to win the award. Brown joins Isaiah Thomas, who earned the honor in 2017, as the only other member of the Celtics to win the award.

Brown was a loud voice in the country’s fight for social justice and racial equality this year, donating both his time and money to various causes. Brown traveled from Boston to Atlanta to organize a peaceful march in May following the murder of George Floyd, and he made a large donation to the Boston Resiliency Fund, which supports those in need — as well as first responders — during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brown never looks for any recognition for his work off the basketball court, but the NBA gave him plenty on Monday:

Brown has continuously demonstrated leadership in Boston and Atlanta and throughout the hiatus and restart, organizing action and advocating for racial and educational equity. Following the killing of George Floyd, Brown drove 15 hours to his native Atlanta and organized a peaceful march on May 30. Brown’s impassioned advocacy towards social justice inspired the Boston Celtics United for Social Justice campaign, a multi-focus commitment to addressing racial injustice and social inequities in the greater Boston area. In response to the pandemic, Brown made a significant contribution to the Boston Resiliency Fund, a city-led effort to assist communities most impacted by the pandemic. His generous donation provided meals for senior citizens and families most in need, new technology for students as they transitioned to remote learning as well as continued support for first responders. Brown has selected the 7uice Foundation as the recipient of his donation.

Congratulations @FCHWPO 👏 Your work in the community and commitment to addressing racial injustice and social inequities has not gone unnoticed. #NBACares

When told he had won the award, Brown responded: “There is so much more work to be done.”

That’s the kind of response you would expect from a 23-year-old who has shown over the last few years that when it comes to making an impact both on and off the floor, he is just getting warmed up.

Along with Brown, the NBA announced Harrison Barnes of the Sacramento Kings, George Hill of the Milwaukee Bucks, Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Dwight Powell of the Dallas Mavericks as this year’s Community Assist Award winners. Each winner will receive $10,000 to donate to the charity of their choice.