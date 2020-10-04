Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo said he is “very concerned” with the lack of a new federal coronavirus aid package and what it could mean for the state’s budget deficit.
DeLeo joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller for Sunday’s Keller @ Large.
The House speaker said that without federal aid, the state could be facing a $4-6 billion budget shortfall.
“Without the assistance from Washington, which we are very much depending upon, which hasn’t been forthcoming so far, we’re very concerned,” said DeLeo.
Keller @ Large: Part 2
DeLeo was also asked about potential votes on two separate police reform bills. He said that he hopes to hold a vote by the end of the year.