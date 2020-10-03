CENTERVILLE (CBS) – The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Cape Cod announced on Friday that it has created its first-ever “Community Service” drive-through food pantry event for low-income pet owners.

The event, which will run this upcoming Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., was created after the organization says it was bracing for Cape residents and families to give back pets due to financial issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MSPCA-Cape Cod is hoping the donations can allow low-income pet owners to keep their pets safe and healthy at home. The organization says that they have about 50,000 pet meals.

The food-pantry event was created around the same time as the launch of the MSPCA-Cape Cod’s Community Outreach Program, a service previously provided by the MSPCA to areas like Boston, Metheun, Lawrence and Lowell.

Through the MSPCA’s Outreach Program, the organizations has provided over 700,000 pet meals and over 3,000 discounted spray, neuter and other veterinary services to families who need it.

“It’s no surprise to anyone that Cape Cod is suffering mightily from the pandemic’s economic fallout, and this has us very concerned for pet owners already living close to the edge,” said Mike Keiley, Director of Adoption Centers and Programs at the MSPCA-Angell, in a statement. “We want to help people and animals, and our approach is to be as proactive as possible—delivering help in the form of food and low cost spay and neuter services to ensure these families can keep their beloved pets.”

The pet meals will be given out at the MSPCA-Cape Cod’s shelter in Centerville.