FRANKLIN (CBS) — Franklin firefighters returned to a building on Winter Street for the second time in a matter of hours Saturday morning.
Flames first broke out at the home around 7:30 p.m. Friday.
After staying for about four hours, fire crews felt the fire was completely out. “Through the night, Franklin fire crews were coming back to the scene repeatedly to check the fire that could have potentially rekindled,” said Battalion Chief Keith Darling.
There was no fire around 6:30 a.m., but one hour later firefighters were called back for smoke coming through the roof.
“Fire had rekindled into the attic space and once again we had to go to two-alarms to suppress the fire,” Darling said.
One person was transported from the scene on Friday and a firefighter needed to be transported on Saturday. Both had minor injuries.
The building contains three apartments. All of the residents are displaced and being helped by the Red Cross.