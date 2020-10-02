BOSTON (CBS) – After testing positive for the coronavirus, President Donald Trump was transferred from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center out of an abundance of caution. Trump’s physician said the President “remains fatigued but in good spirits.”

With the recent news, WBZ-TV’s Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering coronavirus-related questions as it pertains to the President, the First Lady and Joe Biden.

Both the President and the First Lady are experiencing mild symptoms. What would you expect to see going forward?

Mild symptoms can range from cold symptoms, like stuffy nose and a cough, to flu-like symptoms, including fever, chills, body aches, and fatigue. Many patients start off with mild symptoms, but then seven to 10 days into the illness, develop more severe signs and symptoms, like shortness of breath and low oxygen levels. So, the next several days will give us a better idea of what his course will be. But fortunately, most patients do recover.

What are some of the treatment options available right now?

When patients have mild symptoms, you really just treat the symptoms. Over the counter pain relievers and fever reducers like Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen, fluids, rest. But if patients become sicker or end up in the hospital, they will be given oxygen, and possibly steroids, antiviral medications like Remdesivir, and experimental treatments like convalescent plasma and monoclonal antibodies. But remember, there is no specific cure for COVID-19.

What do we know about the potential health crisis the President is facing?

The President’s age, and the fact that he’s a man, puts him at higher risk for getting COVID-related complications like pneumonia or neurological complications. Men also tend to fair worse than women.

That said, the odds are still in his favor that he’ll recover. As we know, as the President, he’ll get the very best medical care.

Joe Biden is negative…but he could still be in the incubation period, correct?

That’s correct. It can take several days after exposure for a test to turn positive, so everyone who could have potentially been exposed should have follow-up testing over the next several days to be sure they are not infected with the virus.