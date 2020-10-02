BOSTON (CBS) — This weekend is the 2020 virtual PMC Kids Ride. Kids are encouraged to hop on their bikes and raise money for the Pan-Mass Challenge.
Every rider-raised dollar is donated to cancer care and research at Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Normally, these PMC Kids Rides take place throughout the year in dozens of different towns across Massachusetts. But, this year families are being asked to get creative and design their own individual routes.
“We are providing each rider they can color in their own bike tag,” explained PMC’s Justine Darmanian. “This is a great opportunity for kids and families to get creative when deciding how they want to do their ride this year. It’s obviously a bummer we can’t all be together in person but this is another way to give back.”
While the celebration is this weekend, kids can ride anywhere at any time. There is no registration fee or fundraising minimum. All the money raised will go towards this year’s PMC goal of raising $41 million.
For more information log onto kids.pmc.org.