BOSTON (CBS) — A report showing the number of Massachusetts students and school staff members who have tested positive for coronavirus during hybrid or in-person learning was released Friday. There were 63 student cases and 34 staff cases reported from Thursday, Sept. 24 to Wednesday, Sept. 30.
The student cases were spread across 41 school districts, two collaboratives, and two special education schools while the staff cases were spread across 21 districts and three special education schools.
The report, produced by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, will come out on a weekly basis. The data is what schools have reported to the department, DESE does not play an active role in tracking cases.
If a student tests positive while learning remotely or the staff member hasn’t been in a school building in the prior seven days, the positive test is not included in the report.
For the district breakdown, visit the DESE website.