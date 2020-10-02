MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, arrived in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday for a campaign event in the swing state. Earlier in the day the former vice president said that he and his wife tested negative for the coronavirus.

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

President Donald Trump announced early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. They both have mild symptoms, the White House said.

“Let me start by sending my thoughts and prayers for the health and safety of the President and the First Lady, after they tested positive for COVID-19,” Jill Biden said. “And Joe and I pray that they will quickly recover and make a full recovery.

“This is just not a matter of politics; it’s a matter of health and respect,” Jill Biden said.

Trump and Joe Biden debated Tuesday night in Cleveland, and Jill Biden was in the audience. The Bidens tweeted that they wished the Trumps a “swift recovery” and “will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

Jill Biden’s campaign event was billed as “Granite State Women for Biden and a Get Out the Vote Kickoff.” She spoke about the importance of the election and the hard work of campaign volunteers.