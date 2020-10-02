(CBS Local)– “The Good Lord Bird” premieres on Showtime this Sunday, October 4 at 9 p.m. EST/PST and this is a big moment for actor Hubert Point-Du Jour. This is the biggest television role of Point-Du Jour’s career as a series regular and he had the opportunity to work side by side with Ethan Hawke and Daveed Diggs.

The series is based off the book “The Good Lord Bird” by award-winning author James McBride and tells the story of abolitionist John Brown and how he and a group of freedom fighters traveled the country to eliminate slavery. Point-Du Jour plays a slave named Bob on the show and he feels it is really important that the series is coming out right now.

“This is the biggest on-camera project I’ve done thus far,” said Point-Du Jour in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “It was an amazing challenge and an amazing experience. I got to work with amazing actors and directors and the material was so great. I’m still processing it and I’ve watched the whole series and now I’m processing watching the whole series. It’s a lot, but I’m very happy with it.”

Point-Du Jour soaked in as much of this experience as he could. In fact, he even went to set to watch the show be filmed, even when he wasn’t needed. The actor believes this experience will benefit him moving forward personally and professionally.

“I’d go on set just to watch somebody. On set, I did my best to listen and soak up everything,” said Point-Du Jour. “When I’m watching, I can just watch like it’s not me and just the character. I’m able to disconnect in that way and then I can also go into the mode when I remember what I did, how many takes there were and what take they chose. There are two different modes.”

Point-Du Jour’s character Bob is a really important person in the story being told on this show. The actor felt a responsibility in his portrayal of this man.

“He’s always conscious of where the exit is,” said Point-Du Jour. “He gets himself into these thorny situations because he’s with John Brown, who is the most wanted abolitionist at that time. It makes for some funny, but really uncomfortable situations. I’m just trying to stay safe and alive, but I’m with this group that is literally heading straight into battles and I’m like I don’t want to be a part of this, but I am a part of this. I just wanted to convey with Bob that he’s a survivor and he’s trying to stay alive.”

Watch “The Good Lord Bird” on Showtime starting Sunday, October 4 at 9 p.m. EST/PST or on Showtime Anytime.