DORCHESTER

DORCHESTER (CBS) – Thirty seven people – 17 children and 20 adults – were forced out of their homes early Friday morning when a fire swept through their apartment building in Dorchester.

Flames broke out just after 6 a.m. at back of the three-story house on Stanley Street and quickly spread to the attic.

“The damage is in the back. And on the right side has some exposure damage, but no fire to the exposure building,” said Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey.

The commissioner said there were no serious injuries. Damage is estimated at $1 million.

It’s not clear yet how the fire started.

