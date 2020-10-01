Hurley's Picks: Titans' COVID Outbreak A Blunt Reminder Of NFL's Volatility In 2020It seemed like, against all odds, the NFL was pulling off a coast-to-coast tackle football program in the middle of a pandemic. As we now know, it was indeed too good to be true.

Sony Michel Pops Up On Patriots' Injury Report With Quad IssueSony Michel broke free for the two longest runs of his career on Sunday. On Wednesday, though, he landed on the Patriots' injury report.

James White, Damien Harris, Gunner Olszewski Return To Patriots PracticeThe Patriots offense is getting some reinforcements as they prepare for a big Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Three players returned to practice on Wednesday, including running back James White.

A Closer Look At Patriots Rookie Mike Onwenu, Who's Looking Like The Steal Of The 2020 DraftAfter three weeks of the season, it's become very clear that "Big Mike" will soon be a name known to all who follow the Patriots on a regular basis.

Cam Newton Brings 'Different Energy Level' To Patriots Sidelines Says CBS' Tracy WolfsonThe NFL on CBS lead sideline reporter discusses what she's seen from the Patriots so far this season as she prepares for the call this Sunday when the team faces the Chiefs.