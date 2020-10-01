Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The deadline to get a Real ID was supposed to be Thursday, October 1, but the coronavirus pandemic has pushed that back a full year. The delay was announced back in March.
Starting October 1, 2021, travelers will not be able to use their Massachusetts ID to fly or get into a federal building. Instead, a passport or Real ID will be required. The card is part of tighter federal security standards.
To get the Real ID driver’s license people need to prove their U.S. citizenship and state residency to the RMV but that process is on hold right now in Massachusetts.
Read: Massachusetts Real ID Requirements
If you’re a first-time license holder or converting your out-of-state license you can still opt for a Real ID.