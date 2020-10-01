BOSTON (CBS) — On way or another, Oliver Ekman-Larrson will be on the move this offseason. And it seems as though Boston is a very real potential landing spot.
According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Bruins are on the list of teams for which Ekman-Larsson would waive his no-movement clause.
Ekman-Larsson's list (for now) is believed to include BOS & VAN. Things can always change.
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 1, 2020
Arizona Coyotes reporter Craig Morgan said that Boston “has been a favored destination.”
Boston has been a favored destination. The devil is in the details, particularly in this crazy market. https://t.co/DOz79cR1UV
— Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) October 1, 2020
Whether the Bruins actually have enough in their cupboard to pry Ekman-Larsson from Arizona remains to be seen, but it’s nevertheless notable that the 29-year-old D-man is interested in Boston.
Ekman-Larsson has 10 years of NHL experience, all with the Coyotes organization. He averaged 16.5 goals and 28 assists per season from 2013-19, before tallying nine goals and 21 assists from the blue line in the shortened 2019-20 season. He’s averaged 23:35 time on ice per game in his career, a number that jumps to 24:12 when his rookie season of 2010-11 is excluded.
A left shot, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound D-man signed a long-term contract in 2018, one that pays him an average of $8.25 million per season through the 2026-27 season.