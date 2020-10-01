Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A federal judge ruled Northeastern University does not have to refund tuition for moving classes online in the spring.
Two students wanted tuition refunds after the school moved classes online in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday a judge dismissed most of the lawsuit.
The judge ruled the student contract ties tuition payments to registration for courses, not how those courses are taught.
The judge did say students could be entitled to get their $60 “campus recreation fee” refunded because fitness facilities were closed and home games were canceled.