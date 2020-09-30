(MARE) – Thomas is a quiet young man of Caucasian descent who loves Harry Potter and Pokémon. He likes to be active and spend time outside. However, when he is indoors, his favorite thing to do is play Nintendo games. Thomas would like to go hiking and fishing, but so far, he has not had the opportunity to do so. His favorite foods include anything Italian and hamburgers. However, he is not a fan of hot dogs.
Thomas is legally freed for adoption and is seeking a patient and caring family that is open to him making a slow transition to their home. He will do well in a family of any constellation where he can be the only or significantly youngest child in the home. An ideal family for Thomas will not have any pets in the home.
For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.
Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.