CANTON (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police are looking for two motorcyclists after a trooper was hit and dragged by one of them in Canton late Tuesday night.
The trooper, who has not been identified, was trying to speak to the motorcyclists at the Shell gas station on Route 138 around 10:20 p.m. after getting a report of motorcycles racing in the area.
Police said the cycles sped off and one of them hit the trooper, dragging him from the gas pump out to the road.
The trooper was treated at the scene and stayed on the job.
“I heard a motorcycle skirt off or something. Customers in here like why is he doing it there’s a cop out there and I figured that’s why he’s doing it, trying to get away from the cop,” said gas station clerk Darrin Williams. “It’s good none of them got really, really hurt. The cop was still walking and stuff not really (a) serious injury.”
State Police are looking for help tracking down the two motorcyclists. They released surveillance video and photos of the pair.
Anyone who recognizes either one, or who has information about them is urged to call State Police at (617) 698-5840.