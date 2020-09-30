WEATHER ALERT:Heavy Rain, Potentially Damaging Winds
BOSTON (CBS) – Thousands of homes and businesses lost power early Wednesday morning as strong winds and heavy rain pushed through eastern Massachusetts.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, more than 25,000 customers had lost electricity in the storm as of 7 a.m.

A 60 mile per hour wind gust was recorded at the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton.

The storm is expected to clear by the late morning and early afternoon.

