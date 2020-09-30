Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Thousands of homes and businesses lost power early Wednesday morning as strong winds and heavy rain pushed through eastern Massachusetts.
According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, more than 25,000 customers had lost electricity in the storm as of 7 a.m.
A 60 mile per hour wind gust was recorded at the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton.
DXFD is handling numerous #weather related calls. Use caution as we are seeing high wind gusts. pic.twitter.com/FHF8ZERspf
— Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) September 30, 2020
The storm is expected to clear by the late morning and early afternoon.