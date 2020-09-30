Comments
HAVERHILL (CBS) — This was a first for Haverhill Animal Control. There was an emu loose in the city Wednesday morning.
Police said that Animal Control Officer Michelle Cannon has been on the job for more than a decade and has dealt with all kinds of creatures including moose and bear. But she’s never had to respond to a call about an emu before the incident on 17th Avenue.
Cannon was able to safely corral the emu with the help of police officers and the MSPCA. There was no immediate word on how the emu got loose in the first place.