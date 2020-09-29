BOSTON (CBS) — Boston University is skipping spring break next semester. The school made the announcement Tuesday, saying the change is meant to reduce the risk of coronavirus exposure through travel.
“I know the loss of spring break will be a disappointment to many of you, but we believe that this is an important public health measure that must be taken this year,” Provost Jean Morrison wrote in an email.
Classes for the spring semester will start a week later than usual on Jan. 25.
BU said it plans to welcome more students back on campus in the spring, but remote learning will still be an option.
The University of Rhode Island also recently decided to eliminate spring break in 2021.