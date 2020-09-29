GROVELAND (CBS) – A driver was killed in a crash that involved two young children in Groveland late Monday night.
Fire Chief Robert Valentine said a 6-month-old and a 2-year-old were riding in the back seat of an SUV when the driver crossed the center line and hit a parked car on School Street (Route 97) around 10:50 p.m.
The driver, 27-year-old Alyson Spence of Rowley, was unconscious when first responders arrived. She was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital where she died.
“We don’t know if she had a medical issue or not, that’s under investigation,” Valentine told reporters early Tuesday morning.
The children were not hurt in the crash and were conscious and alert when help arrived. They left the scene with a relative.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
