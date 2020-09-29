Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 450 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 8 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Tuesday.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 129,243 while the total number of deaths is 9,210.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.0%.
As of Tuesday, there are 444 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 26 from Monday. There are 107 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 14,124 new tests reported Tuesday. A total of 2,219,798 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.