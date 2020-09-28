Comments
TEWKSBURY (CBS) – A Tewksbury police officer helped free an animal in distress, and did so without any unpleasant consequences.
Officer Eric Hanley found a skunk with its head stuck in a container over the weekend.
This weekend, Officer Eric Hanley came upon a skunk that had gotten its head stuck in a container. He was able to safely and quickly rescue the skunk from his predicament without injury.. or any unpleasant odors. 🦨 #Tewksbury pic.twitter.com/ewtQABHzY2
After several unsuccessful attempts to snag the container, Hanley was able to free the animal.
“He was able to safely and quickly rescue the skunk from his predicament without injury.. or any unpleasant odors,” Tewksbury Police said.