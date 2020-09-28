Cam Newton Doesn't Have His Children In Massachusetts: 'This Is A Business Trip For Me'Cam Newton may be smiling from ear to ear every time he's shown on the field during games, but make no mistake about it: the 31-year-old quarterback is all business as he engineers his personal NFL comeback.

Patriots-Broncos Week 5 Matchup Flexed To 4:25 StartThe Cam Newton-led Patriots have been a joy to watch over the first three weeks, and it would appear that the NFL would like to get as many eyeballs as possible on their games.

The Cam Newton-Josh McDaniels Pairing Is Working And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsIt's time to take a step back and appreciate what it is that Josh McDaniels is doing right now with Cam Newton.

Of Course Cam Newton Has A Nickname For Bill Belichick, And It's FantasticCam Newton loves to keep it light among his Patriots teammates, and keeps everyone smiling with his various array of nicknames up and down the roster. He even has one for head coach Bill Belichick, and it is as glorious as the ones he's bestowed upon his teammates.

What We Think We Learned About Celtics Throughout 2019-20 SeasonThe Celtics season is over, and that really, really stinks. But there are a lot of positives to take away from the 2019-20 season.