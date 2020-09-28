SALEM (CBS) – A large off-campus party involving Salem State University students is now under investigation and the school is urging anyone who was there to get a coronavirus test.
Police say there were more than 50 people at the apartment party on Becket Street Friday night before they broke it up. One person who was not a student was arrested for disorderly conduct and the building owner was cited.
The limit on indoor gatherings in Massachusetts is 25.
In a joint statement from university president John Keenan and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, anyone who was at the party will be issued a citation from the city. Students will also face “additional disciplinary consequences from the university.”
“All individuals who attended this gathering, whether identified or not, are strongly encouraged to get a free COVID-19 test, either through SSU if they are a university student or through the City’s free ‘Stop the Spread’ testing at Salem High School,” Driscoll and Keenan said.