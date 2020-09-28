BOSTON (CBS) — The Cam Newton-led Patriots have been a joy to watch over the first three weeks, and it would appear that the NFL would like to get as many eyeballs as possible on their games. So get ready for lots of early evening football in New England.
Week 5’s Patriots-Broncos matchup has been flexed to 4:25 p.m., giving New England three straight late afternoon starts. That streak starts this weekend when the Patriots visit the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs in Missouri, and concludes with Week 7’s showdown with the San Francisco 49ers in Foxboro. New England’s bye week is after their Oct. 11 game against the Broncos.
All three of those 4:25 games can be seen on WBZ-TV.
The Patriots now have just one 1 p.m. game over the seven weeks, a Nov. 1 tilt in Buffalo against the 3-0 Bills. They’ll then play back-to-back primetime games: Monday night, Nov. 9 against the Jets in New Jersey and Sunday night, Nov. 15 against the Baltimore Ravens in Foxboro.
Basically, Pats fans should plan their yard work and apple picking trips for Sunday mornings for the foreseeable future.