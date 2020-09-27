Two Of Raiders' Top Weapons Expected To Play Versus PatriotsTwo of the Las Vegas Raiders’ top weapons missed practice time this week, but are expected to suit up against the Patriots Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots Place Center David Andrews On IR With Thumb InjuryThe Patriots officially placed center David Andrews on injured reserve on Saturday, meaning he will miss at least three games with a thumb injury.

Patriots-Raiders Week 3 News, Notes & Fun FactsWBZ-TV's Levan Reid has all the news, notes and fun facts you need to get ready for Week 3's Patriots-Raiders clash at Gillette Stadium.

Houck, Vazquez Grand Slam Lead Red Sox To 8-2 Rout Of BravesRookie right-hander Tanner Houck struck out 10, and Christian Vazquez hit a grand slam in the Red Sox 8-2 win over the Braves on Saturday.

BC Rallies From Down 14, Beats Texas State 24-21 In Home OpenerAaron Boumerhi kicked a 36-yard field goal with three seconds to play on Saturday night as Boston College rallied to beat Texas State 24-21.