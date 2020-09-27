BOSTON (CBS) – From sounds of music in the Boston Public Garden to the sound of sports fans near Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts residents are enjoying the current warm fall temperatures.

“Just out to enjoy the weather while it lasts. Luckily, it’s not too hot out today and it’s beautiful,” Tim Chamberlain of Woburn said.

Violinist Alyssa Barker, who was playing at the Boston Public Garden on Sunday, says she’s making the most of the warm weather, bringing smiles to kids’ faces and making money.

“Time is limited and time is precious too, and so, definitely wanted to take advantage of the nice weather while people are still out,” Barker said.

Whether it be for a jog in downtown Boston or playtime in the public park, it appears families are enjoying this warm weekend.

“It’s gorgeous, and I think I speak for everyone that we all need to get out and have some fun,” Justin Benard of Waltham said.

On Newbury Street, patrons are taking advantage of outdoor dining and supporting local restaurants.

“It’s been really nice to have a lot of days out here where we had a full patio of people to enjoy the outside,” Lolita Back Bay General Manager Tim Mahoney said.

Morgan Ryder of Medford celebrated her 23rd birthday by watching the Patriots game outside with friends.

“Just keeping the sports alive, like just having a great day honestly,” Ryder said.