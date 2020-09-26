BOSTON (CBS) – After being shut down for six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston opened up its doors this weekend to visitors.

“Bringing people back in, serving them, giving them a place to gather, it just feels great,” Museum of Fine Arts Director Matthew Teitelbaum said.

The MFA is opening up the museum in phases, with a number of exhibits currently on display.

“Allowing people their moments with great works of art, that’s life-affirming,” Teitelbaum said. “It’s exciting to be able to offer that.”

After being shut down, the MFA pivoted their art work to focus on the current issues surrounding communities in 2020.

“When the visitor comes in, the first thing they’ll see is ‘Black Histories, Black Futures,’ which is a really remarkable exhibition organized primarily from our collection by a group of youth from Boston,” he said.

Other highlights include the “Women Take The Floor” exhibit, which, according to Teitelbaum, “tells the story of the contributions made by many women over many years.”

The museum is requiring visitors to register online, and when they arrive, they will be screened at the door.

Jen Paulin missed taking her 11-year-old daughter Mina to the museum. Mina is a part of the museum’s “Beyond The Spectrum” program.

“We are so excited that the museum is reopening, we have been literally counting down the days,” said Paulin. “I tear up because this is such an important part of our family.”

Teitelbaum believes the Museum’s 150 years of artwork gives people something to look at and discuss.

“Communities need museums to allow us to share ideas and experiences.”