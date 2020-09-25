BOSTON (CBS) — Sams Adams is re-releasing a beer inspired by the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The “When There Are Nine” brut style IPA was first introduced by the Boston-based brewery last year for a limited time.
The name is a reference to when the pioneering justice said “there will be enough women on the Supreme Court when there are nine.”
For every four-pack sold, $9 will go toward the Pink Boots Society that supports women in the beer industry.
“When There Are Nine,” our take on a Brut style IPA, is on the way back. Boston Taproom and Boston Brewery local pick-ups only on this one. Pre-orders start 10/09. Stay tuned for more info. pic.twitter.com/C2e6YwA1vQ
— Samuel Adams Beer (@SamuelAdamsBeer) September 25, 2020
“We lost a good one, and together will raise a toast to honor the inspiring and powerful woman’s unwavering commitment to justice and lasting impact on society,” Sam Adams said in a statement.
The 16-ounce cans will be available via online pre-orders starting Oct. 9. More information on ordering will be released at http://www.samueladams.com