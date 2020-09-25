BOSTON (CBS) – A group of hundreds marched through Boston’s streets as protests around the country flared up again to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.
The rally comes two days after Kentucky officials announced officers would not face charges directly for Taylor’s death back in March, but instead charges for shooting through a wall, endangering the apartment next door to hers.
“I’m not surprised. I expected it,” said Yolanda James, who marched Friday night. “It’s still upsetting but I expected it.”
“Drywall meant more than Breonna Taylor, a human being, a life,” Analiza Tavares said.
The crowd gathered first in Nubian Square to listen to speakers then marched through Boston to the police headquarters, where they stopped briefly to chant to officers standing outside.
#JusticeForBreonnaTaylor Protest is now at Boston Police headquarters #WBZ pic.twitter.com/7MWivW19SR
— Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) September 25, 2020
Then they moved to Peters Park, the symbolic spot near where Terrence Coleman was shot and killed by Boston Police in 2016.
As they made their way to their final destination of City Hall, they chanted for Breonna, angry and sad about her death they say, and frustrated by a lack of accountability.