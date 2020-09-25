BOSTON(CBS) – This week is full of perfect fall activities, like checking out the leaves, going to a museum, or staying in and watching a movie. Here’s what’s on our To Do List. What’s on yours?

FALL FUN AT WACHUSETT

There is a lot going on at Wachusett Mountain in Princeton, including live music, food trucks, and guided hikes. Also on their event calendar- foliage evening hikes where you can trek up the mountain and take in the views. Or if hiking isn’t your thing, take the SkyRide and kick back and relax.

wachusett.com

When: Various Times

Where: 499 Mountain Rd. Princeton

Cost: Prices vary

MFA REOPENING

Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts is reopening on Saturday, with two special exhibitions, Women Take the Floor and Black Histories, Black Futures. The MFA, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary, will be open Wednesdays through Sundays. Advanced timed-entry tickets will be required for all visitors.

mfa.org

When: Wednesdays through Sundays (10am-5pm)

Where: 465 Huntington Ave, Boston

Cost: $25 for nonmembers, free for members and youth

LATINO FILM FESTIVAL

The Boston Latino International Film Festival is virtual this year, which makes it easy for us at home since each film is available for 48 hours after its scheduled release. So pick a time this weekend that works for you, and choose from a wide selection of feature films, documentaries, and short films.

bliff.org

When: Sept. 23-27

Where: Online at bliff.org

Cost: Features screenings- $10, short program screens- suggested donation of $5