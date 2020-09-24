CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Taunton News

TAUNTON (CBS) – A Taunton roller skating rink owner is questioning why he’s not allowed to reopen, saying he may be forced to go out of business within a year if things don’t change.

Ice skating rinks reopened under Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus plan.

But roller skating rinks were placed in Part 2 of that phase because state officials say there’s a greater risk for contact.

Forrest’s Family Fun Center in Taunton. (WBZ-TV)

The owner of Forrest’s Family Fun Center in Taunton said he’s frustrated after losing half a million dollars’ worth of business in the last six months.

“I spent $26,000 redoing the snack bar. I spent $32,000 redoing the outside of the building and adding LED lights inside and outside,” said owner Forrest Welling. “I still have enough money to survive for another year but I won’t have no savings after that. It’s going to be all gone.”

Forrest Welling. (WBZ-TV)

Welling said he added hand sanitizer stations and plastic dividers around the building.

He believes he could reopen safely at a lower capacity of around 100-150 people.

Comments

Leave a Reply