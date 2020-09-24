BOSTON (CBS) – Florida prosecutors will not proceed with prostitution charges against Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
According to court paperwork filed on Thursday, the case will not proceed against Kraft.
Florida prosecutors said Monday that they would not appeal a court ruling throwing out video recordings allegedly showing Kraft paying for massage parlor sex acts, setting up the likelihood that misdemeanor charges against him and other customers will be dropped.
Prosecutors decided that if they challenged last month’s Florida 4th District Court of Appeal decision to the state Supreme Court and lost, it could have “broader, negative implications” on future law enforcement investigations, The Florida Attorney General’s Office said.
Kraft previously pleaded not guilty to two charges of soliciting a prostitute in February 2019. He faced a year in jail and a $5,000 fine if convicted on both counts.