BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots gave up a second-round pick in order to acquire Mohamed Sanu last year.

It did not work out.

The veteran receiver suffered an ankle injury early in his Patriots tenure, which no doubt limited his production. Offseason surgery didn’t seem to help matter, as he ended up getting cut by the Patriots during training camp.

Now a member of the San Francisco 49ers, Sanu said that he and the Patriots were simply a bad match.

“I felt like it just wasn’t a good fit. Things happened the way they happened. I ain’t really looking to the past,” Sanu said. “I mean, I’m grateful for my time in New England. It’s taught me a lot. It just didn’t jell out how I wanted it to.”

Sanu caught just 26 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown in his eight games with the Patriots. He made his 49ers debut last week but didn’t get any catches or targets. Nevertheless, he says he likes where he ended up.

“I’m just focused on what I got here in San Fran. I’m excited just to be a part of this team, this culture, because this is more my style,” Sanu said. “So I’m excited for it and I’ll just take full advantage.”