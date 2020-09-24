Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 455 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 15 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.8%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 126,863 while the total number of deaths is 9,150.
There were 18,556 new tests reported Thursday. A total of 2,144,396 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Thursday, there are 375 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 14 from Wednesday. There are 75 patients currently in intensive care.