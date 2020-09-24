Mohamed Sanu Says Patriots Were A Bad Fit; 49ers Culture More 'My Style'Now a member of the San Francisco 49ers, Mohamed Sanu said that he and the Patriots were simply a bad match.

Patriots Injury Report: Andrews Misses Second Straight Day, Uche Limited With Foot InjuryPatriots center David Andrews was spotted with a heavy wrap on his right thumb, and he did not participate in practice for the second straight day on Thursday.

Robert Kraft Prostitution Charges Dropped By Florida ProsecutorsFlorida prosecutors will not proceed with prostitution charges against Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Brad Stevens Has Simple Message To Celtics: Play BetterCeltics head coach Brad Stevens has a fairly simple message for his team heading into Friday night's must-win Game 5: PLAY BETTER!

Fantasy Football: Starts And Sits For Week 3, Sit Jared Goff Against BillsThe Fantasy Football Today guys are back to break down which matchups they like and don't like in Week 3 of the NFL slate.