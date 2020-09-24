MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are looking to track down the person who shot a bullet through the window of a bedroom where children were sleeping. Gunfire pierced the window on Green Street at about 3 a.m. Thursday.
A caller told police she got up to use the bathroom and then heard “multiple gunshots.” Upon returning to her bedroom, she found glass on the bed.
“It was discovered that a bullet had shattered the window and was located inside the room,” Manchester police said in a statement. “At the time of the incident, two young children were sleeping inside the bedroom.”
The children were not hurt.
About 45 minutes earlier, police had responded to a reported shooting on Pine Street. A witness said they heard five or six gunshots and saw a white Volkswagon speeding away with its lights off. Police found a few droplets of blood, but no victims or bullet holes.
It’s believed that the two incidents are connected.
“These incidents are dangerous and reckless and they will not be tolerated in our city,” Assistant Police Chief Ryan Grant said in a statement. “The residents of Manchester should not have to live in fear.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester police.