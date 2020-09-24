BARNSTABLE (CBS) – A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly threw a cup of iced coffee during a road rage incident in Barnstable. The cup of coffee went through the victim’s car window and hit her sleeping 2-year-old son, leaving his face bloodied.
A woman called police just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday and said a female driver in a Jeep Liberty had been riding her bumper and laying on her horn while also shouting at her. The incident happened on Route 28 in Centerville.
The victim told police the other woman threw a cup of iced coffee into her car. The coffee hit her son, who was sleeping in his car seat, in the face and gave him a cut and bloody nose.
A responding officer discovered coffee splattered all over the back seat of the victim’s car. The coffee cup was found on the floor.
The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Emma Silva, 20, of Marston Mills. She came to the police station and the victim identified her as the driver who allegedly threw the coffee.
Police charged Silva with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Silva was arraigned Thursday morning in Barnstable District Court. She was released on $540 bail and is scheduled to be back in court on November 4.
