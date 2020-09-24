Fantasy Football: Starts And Sits For Week 3, Sit Jared Goff Against BillsThe Fantasy Football Today guys are back to break down which matchups they like and don't like in Week 3 of the NFL slate.

David Andrews' Right Thumb Heavily Wrapped At Patriots PracticePatriots captain David Andrews returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday's session, but the center was sporting a rather large wrap on his right hand and thumb.

Herro Being Miami's Hero In Game 4 A Painful Twist For CelticsIf you feel bad about the Celtics' performance in Game 4, this will make you feel a little worse.

Patriots' Lawrence Guy Provides School Supplies For 150 Underprivileged KidsThe Patriots defensive end is a leader of his team on the field and continuing to work to be a leader for kids off of it.

Danny Ainge Backs Brad Stevens After Celtics' Game 4 DudWednesday night was a frustrating one for the Celtics, and they really have no one to blame but themselves. But Danny Ainge wouldn't put the loss on Brad Stevens, saying everyone could have been a lot better in their Game 4 loss to the Miami Heat.