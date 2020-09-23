BOSTON (CBS) – The city of Boston is teaming up with the Red Sox to test public school teachers for COVID-19 at a site near Fenway Park.
As of this week, 5% of the members of the Boston Teachers Union will be randomly tested each week for coronavirus.
Today I can announce a partnership to implement that work. The @RedSox and @MLB are going to help us provide #COVID19 testing for Boston teachers. pic.twitter.com/XprbEPlqjq
— Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) September 23, 2020
“Our first priority is the health and safety of our students, teachers, and everyone in our Boston Public Schools community,” said Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh. “This testing program is one way we can support our teachers as they get ready to head back to their classrooms for in-person learning. We thank the Red Sox and Major League Baseball for partnering with us on this program, and the Boston Public Health Commission for organizing and implementing this weekly testing plan.”
Teachers from across the city will be tested with a focus on teachers working in neighborhoods with COVID-19 rates higher than 8%.
The Red Sox also donated 60,000 face masks to students and teachers.
“As part of Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 testing program, the league wanted to ensure there was opportunity to extend their testing benefits beyond the clubs and players, and into the communities where teams operate,” said Red Sox President Sam Kennedy.