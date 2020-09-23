By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — In a radio interview on Tuesday morning, Cam Newton said that if he hits the incentives in his contract this year, he’ll have enough money to dress the entire coaching staff, including one Mr. Bill Belichick.

On Wednesday morning, the Hall of Fame head coach showed the world that the well-dressed quarterback has not quite yet earned the job as Belichick’s fashion consultant.

The coach stepped to the virtual podium to speak with Patriots reporters about the upcoming game with the Las Vegas Raiders, and, well … he looked like no other NFL head coach has the confidence or comfort to look like:

Belichick is of course known for his hoodie-with-cutoff-sleeves fashion statements, but this hole-filled, tattered neck, faded-blue, raggedy looking swath of cotton really takes the whole look to a new level.

Twitter being Twitter, there were of course a number of notable reactions.

Apparently Bill is indicating that chicken chasing will be on the practice agenda today in Foxboro….#Patriots #GoPats https://t.co/b5cGuNCHOn pic.twitter.com/bUmxtFuQYd — Mike D'Abate (@mdabateFPC) September 23, 2020

“Hey, Coach Belichick … When you’re done weed eatin’ the fence line, can you park your riding lawnmower and join us for a press conference?” pic.twitter.com/QdJsUse9QJ — T̷R̷O̷Y̷ ̷H̷U̷G̷H̷E̷S̷ (@TommySledge) September 23, 2020

Belichick looks like a dad that just came downstairs to tell his kid and their friends that it is time to stop making noise and go to sleep during a sleepover.#Patriots #NFL https://t.co/jTz2J8ROeW — Tim Donnelly (@DonnellySports) September 23, 2020

January 1st vs. September 23rd pic.twitter.com/bueGovaA4C — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) September 23, 2020

When my kid's teacher needs me to hop on the Zoom call to help with homework pic.twitter.com/W17s2OwSBM — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 23, 2020

It was nice of Bill Belichick to take a quick break from wrestling an entire pride of lions to chat with reporters Wednesday morning https://t.co/jtbzZ20Ttz — Matthew Geagan (@MattGeagan) September 23, 2020

Every dude has anywhere from 2-4 shirts that look exactly like this. I see no problem here. https://t.co/O0Alky9vjh — Zack Green (@zackgreenwx) September 23, 2020

Two games without Tom Brady, and this is what it has come to https://t.co/SXEIEupISa — Matt Baker (@MBakerTBTimes) September 23, 2020

Leave it to Belichick to draw that kind of instant reaction on the internet machines on a sleepy Wednesday morning. Despite decades of perfecting the busted sweats look, he has managed to innovate on the fly with a look that cannot be ignored.

While the moth-eaten, circa 2006 sweatshirt might not have been Newton’s first choice if he had been in charge of dressing his coach for this moment … Belichick’s choice is clearly a hit. Perhaps, once again, Belichick has found a new way to teach even those who on the surface would appear to know quite a bit about a given topic on their own. That is the Belichick difference.

Or, perhaps he just didn’t have anything else to wear. It’s one or the other.