BOSTON (CBS) — Best Buy is looking to hire thousands of new employees. Starting this week, individual stores will be holding job fairs to start the process of hiring for the holiday season.
The fairs being held in the Boston area and at stores nationwide could include same-day interviews and on-the-spot job offers. Best Buy says it needs both in-store and distribution center workers.
New hires will make at least $15 an hour.
We're hiring nationwide starting at $15 hr. plus an employee discount. Visit us and Let's talk about what's possible. https://t.co/AZXft2ILnE pic.twitter.com/AFJwrR5nWa
— Best Buy Careers (@BestBuy_Careers) September 18, 2020
The job fairs will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and then again on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4.
Click here to search Best Buy job openings.