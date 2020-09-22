Damiere Byrd Carving Out Role As Patriots No. 3 ReceiverJulian Edelman and N'Keal Harry have had some strong starts to the season, but Damiere Byrd is quietly becoming a solid No. 3 option in the New England offense.

Romeo Langford Out For Rest Of Playoffs After Undergoing Wrist SurgeryRomeo Langford's rookie season is over.

New Report On 2021 MLB Draft Order Is Good News For Red SoxThe Red Sox have had an abysmal season, and for a long time, the only good news regarding the 2020 campaign was that it would only last 60 games. On Tuesday, the team got some more good news by way of a report regarding next year's MLB Draft.

James White Shares Touching Tribute To Late Father On InstagramPatriots running back James White celebrated his son, Xzavier's, first birthday on Instagram on Tuesday, and did so with a touching tribute to his late father.

Cam Newton Promises His Swag Will Remain 'Immaculate' Despite Cold New England WeatherCam Newton the quarterback has been pretty entertaining over the first two weeks of the new season. But Cam Newton the fashionista is a whole new element to the pre-game routine for Patriots fans.