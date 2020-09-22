Comments
READING (CBS) – Reading Police are trying to identify a man who’s accused of trying to lure an 11-year-old girl into his car Monday afternoon.
They said the girl was walking her dog around 2 p.m. near the corner of Lilah Lane and Thomas Drive when she was approached by a man in a dark gray sedan who told her to get into his car.
The girl did not know the man and ran down the street to a neighbor’s house for help.
“The man is described as a white male, approximately 60-years-old, heavyset with black and white hair,” police said in a statement. “The dark grey sedan he was driving had a dent and scratches near the rear driver’s side.”
Anyone with information is urged to call Reading Police at 781-944-1212.