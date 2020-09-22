BOSTON (CBS) — David Pastrnak continues to earn some NHL honors for his career season in 2019-20. On Monday night, the Bruins right winger was named to the NHL First All-Star team for the first time in his career.
Pastrnak racked up 95 points during the regular season, potting 48 goals while dishing out 47 assists — all career highs — over 70 games. Those 48 goals tied for the league-lead with Washington’s Alexander Ovechkin, earning Pastrnak a share of the Rocket Richard Trophy.
Pastrnak is joined by Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, Capitals defenseman John Carlson, Predators defenseman Roman Josi, Oilers center Leon Draisaitl and Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin on the NHL First All-Star Team. All six players earned the honor for the first time in their careers, marking the first time that has happened since the first year of NHL All-Star Team selections in 1930-31.
A First Team NHL All-Star for the first time.
Congrats, @pastrnak96! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/utTSGm1Pan
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 21, 2020
Pastrnak also finished fourth in Hart Trophy voting for the league’s MVP, behind first-time winner Draisaitl, Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon and Panarin.
Boston winger Brad Marchand and netminder Tuukka Rask also earned a spot on the Second Team.
Rask was a finalist for this year’s Vezina Trophy, given to the league’s best goaltender, but finished second behind Hellebuyck. Rask received 10 first-place votes and had 99 total points, while Hellebuyck received 19 first-place votes and 123 overall points.
