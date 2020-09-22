PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire mother said she was kicked off an American Airlines flight when her two-year-old son wouldn’t keep his mask on. Rachel Starr Davis of Portsmouth posted a picture on Instagram Friday saying she tried everything to get him to wear it. She said her young son was screaming and crying as she tried to put the mask on him.
The airline requires all passengers over the age of two to wear a mask.
Davis said the crew forced everyone to get off the plane and they did not allow her and her son back on the flight to Manchester. She said she was left crying in the airport in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Davis told the Portsmouth Herald she was given a complimentary flight home about four hours later on another American Airlines flight.
But her post went viral with more than 190,000 likes and more than 30,000 comments.
Davis posted again Monday saying she’s received an outpouring of support and added “No mother should ever feel the way I felt on that plane.”
An American Airlines spokesperson told the paper they’re reached out to Davis to learn more about what happened.