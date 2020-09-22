Comments
ANDOVER (CBS) – An entire residence hall at Merrimack College is under quarantine after five students who live there tested positive for coronavirus.
College officials made the decision to quarantine residents of Monican Hall until there is a better understanding of how many students may be infected.
Students who live in the dorm have been told to stay in their rooms and “enact their predetermined departure plans.”
According to the college’s website, 300 students live in Monican Hall.
The campus remains open and classes are running on schedule.