BOSTON (CBS) — Romeo Langford’s rookie season is over. The Celtics guard is out for the rest of the playoffs after undergoing surgery on his injured right wrist, the team announced on Tuesday.
The surgery, which was going to happen anyways when the season was over, repaired the scapholunate ligament in Langford’s wrist. He initially tore ligaments in his right wrist during the team’s regular-season finale in August, but was able to play through the injury. He then suffered a separate adductor injury shortly after checking in to Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat last week, and wasn’t going to be able to play with that ailment. So Langford went ahead and had his surgery on Tuesday.
Boston drafted Langford with the 14th overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft — the team’s highest pick. But a thumb injury (and surgery) delayed the start of his rookie season, and he appeared in just 32 regular season games for the Celtics, averaging just 11.6 minutes per game and 2.5 points on 35 percent shooting. Lanford also played in seven games for the Maine Red Claws in the G League, averaging 10.6 points per game.
The 20-year-old saw action in seven playoff games for Boston, averaging 6.6 minuets per tilt, including a 23-minute stint in Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.