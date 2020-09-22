Romeo Langford Out For Rest Of Playoffs After Undergoing Wrist SurgeryRomeo Langford's rookie season is over.

New Report On 2021 MLB Draft Order Is Good News For Red SoxThe Red Sox have had an abysmal season, and for a long time, the only good news regarding the 2020 campaign was that it would only last 60 games. On Tuesday, the team got some more good news by way of a report regarding next year's MLB Draft.

James White Shares Touching Tribute To Late Father On InstagramPatriots running back James White celebrated his son, Xzavier's, first birthday on Instagram on Tuesday, and did so with a touching tribute to his late father.

Cam Newton Promises His Swag Will Remain 'Immaculate' Despite Cold New England WeatherCam Newton the quarterback has been pretty entertaining over the first two weeks of the new season. But Cam Newton the fashionista is a whole new element to the pre-game routine for Patriots fans.

'Is This The Year The SEC Beats Each Other Up?': Gary Danielson Previews LSU Mississippi State, Week 1 Of SEC ScheduleThe SEC on CBS analyst is preparing for the return of the conference this week with a new look LSU.