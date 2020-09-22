BOSTON (CBS) — Cam Newton the quarterback has been pretty entertaining over the first two weeks of the new season. But Cam Newton the fashionista is a whole new element to the pre-game routine for Patriots fans.

And it’s only going to get better as the quarterback adapts to his new, chillier setting.

Newton wowed just about everyone when he waltzed into Gillette Stadium wearing a bright yellow suit ahead of the team’s Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins. It was quite the sight to behold:

And it was a very fitting outfit for a beautiful New England day. But the warm and sunny Sunday afternoons will soon make way to windy and cold Sunday afternoons, which New Englanders are used to. Cam Newton, on the other hand, is not.

But he won’t be letting the frigid New England winters get in the way of his style. Dressing for warmth may even give the quarterback a whole new style when he makes his way into Gillette.

“Man, listen here. Being here and the weather, I haven’t been able to wear certain things I’ve ben dying to wear. The swag is going to be immaculate regardless,” Newton told WEEI during a Tuesday morning interview. “Please don’t be surprised.”

There’s little doubt that Newton has some fancy attire ready for this fall and winter. Maybe a foliage-themed suit is on its way for October, followed by a puffy Gor-Tex jacket when the chilly November and December air hits.

Newton is back to being an electric player on the field, rushing for four touchdowns while averaging 276 yards through the air over his first two games with the Patriots. And though the cold New England weather may cause him to call an audible on his style, it’s still going to be something Patriots fans will want to tune if for every weekend before the games kick off.