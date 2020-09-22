BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots put up quite the fight in Seattle on Sunday, coming up just a few inches short of a victory over the Seahawks when quarterback Cam Newton was stuffed at the goal line on the game’s final play. It was an impressive showing for New England despite the 35-30 loss.

But for Newton, there are no moral victories. Asked if he could take any positives away from the defeat during his Tuesday morning interview on WEEI, the quarterback called it a trick question.

“As far as my expectations, yeah, we played a good team in Seattle. But at the end of the day we had an opportunity to win a football game and we didn’t,” said Newton, who threw for 397 yards and a touchdown while adding another two rushing touchdowns to his stat line. “I’m not surprised by the performance, and moving forward we have to find ways to win.”

As the Patriots lined up at the Seattle 1-yard line for the final play with three seconds on the clock, just about everyone knew that Newton would try to barrel his way into the end zone. If they had another opportunity, Newton said he’d run the same play again.

“The same damn play. We ran the play four times, and it’s not my job to go back and forth what coach decides — it’s to execute what coach decides,” said Newton. “We ran the play four times and were successful three times, the fourth was obviously the last time. Through it all that’s championship caliber football and we have to be better – I have to be better.”

Newton said people would question the play-calling no matter what play the Patriots dialed up in that situation.

“I could have bounced it and it would have been a walk-in. I know scrutiny, and it would have came no matter what the play call,” he said. “If I were to hand it off, or drop back to pass – ‘You cant do that, it’s the 1-yard line.’ Either way it would have went there would have been scrutiny. We as a team and myself have to do better.”

And that is where Newton’s focus lies, on getting better. After signing in New England on a one-year contract with a base salary of $1.05 million, Newton was asked about future contract negotiations. But the QB said that his next contract is the least of his worries right now.

“If we had to put an analogy in it, that’s under so much work on my desk that I’m not focused on it. I do admire and love the culture of the Patriots and it’s been a place that has been therapeutic, challenging for my growth. It also has been a place that has given me everything for my needs at this point of time in my life,” he said. “Through it all, I’m going to let the cards shuffle the way they shuffle and do the things I can control.

“If I do what I’m expected to, that wont even be a topic of discussion moving forward. Money at this point of my career is not important. Let’s be honest, I’ve made money, but for everything I play this game for I haven’t received yet, and that’s why I’m playing,” he added. “It’s not about money, it’s about respect. Going back to the table when this opportunity came forth, I didn’t want to go back and forth and just wanted to get it done. A wise man once said, and that is my father, ‘All blessings don’t come in financial means.’ Just because you have money, blessings come in many different forms other than financial compensation. If I do everything I’m supposed to do, that will work itself out.”