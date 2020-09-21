Comments (6)
CARVER (CBS) – Transportation officials are investigating after “TRUMP 2020” was painted onto six separate locations along Route 44 in Carver and Middleboro. MassDOT policy prohibits any unauthorized markings on state highways.
The agency “will be dispatching contractor crews to temporarily cover the markings as soon as possible,” MassDOT said in a statement. Crews will come back overnight to permanently removed the pro-Donald Trump messages.
In one of the locations “TRUMP 2020” was painted twice, once in each travel lane. The messages were put on the road using yellow paint.
Massachusetts State Police said they do not yet have information on the incidents.
This story has been updated to identify the correct locations of the markings.
I hope they can find the person/persons that did this. With all the cameras available now they should be able to. Then I hope they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
you are a loser. get ready for four more years.
Maybe it had something to do with the accident this morning????
accidents don’t cause paint to magically fly onto the street and say trump 2020. in 4 separate areas… thats a cute idea tho
GTFO COMMIES…. RED WAVE… TRUMP 2020
Even in stenciled paint form, Trump is never far from the gutter. Real Americans have seen what Comrade Donnie really stands for – himself.