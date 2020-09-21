CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:President Donald Trump

CARVER (CBS) – Transportation officials are investigating after “TRUMP 2020” was painted onto six separate locations along Route 44 in Carver and Middleboro. MassDOT policy prohibits any unauthorized markings on state highways.

“TRUMP 2020” was spray painted onto a busy road. (WBZ-TV)

The agency “will be dispatching contractor crews to temporarily cover the markings as soon as possible,” MassDOT said in a statement. Crews will come back overnight to permanently removed the pro-Donald Trump messages.

In one of the locations “TRUMP 2020” was painted twice, once in each travel lane. The messages were put on the road using yellow paint.

Two TRUMP 2020 paintings on Route 44 (WBZ-TV)

Massachusetts State Police said they do not yet have information on the incidents.

This story has been updated to identify the correct locations of the markings. 

Comments (6)
  1. Butch Goodwin says:
    September 21, 2020 at 12:22 pm

    I hope they can find the person/persons that did this. With all the cameras available now they should be able to. Then I hope they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

    Reply
    1. patriot420blog says:
      September 21, 2020 at 3:32 pm

      you are a loser. get ready for four more years.

      Reply
  2. Christine M Reilly says:
    September 21, 2020 at 1:15 pm

    Maybe it had something to do with the accident this morning????

    Reply
    1. patriot420blog says:
      September 21, 2020 at 3:33 pm

      accidents don’t cause paint to magically fly onto the street and say trump 2020. in 4 separate areas… thats a cute idea tho

      Reply
  3. patriot420blog says:
    September 21, 2020 at 3:31 pm

    GTFO COMMIES…. RED WAVE… TRUMP 2020

    Reply
  4. Gern Blenston says:
    September 21, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    Even in stenciled paint form, Trump is never far from the gutter. Real Americans have seen what Comrade Donnie really stands for – himself.

    Reply

Leave a Reply