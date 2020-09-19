BOSTON (CBS) — Gordon Hayward is back for the Celtics, and he won’t be leaving the NBA bubble in Orlando until the team is done playing basketball.

After missing a month with a sprained ankle, Hayward returned to the Boston lineup Saturday night for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. There was speculation that he may be leaving the team again to be at the birth of his fourth child later this month, but that is no longer the case.

ESPN’s Rachel Nichols reported during Game 3 that Hayward will remain with the team for the rest of the postseason.

Gordon Hayward was originally supposed to leave the Bubble for the birth of his fourth child, but since he just got a bunch of unexpected time with his family due to his injury, he told me the current plan is to stay with the Celtics for as far as they go. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) September 20, 2020

Hayward’s wife, Robyn, could go into labor at any time, so Hayward will certainly be keeping an eye on his phone once the game ends.

The C’s forward had said before the playoffs that he would leave the bubble for the birth of the couple’s fourth child and first son, but he recently went back home as he rehabbed from his ankle injury.

Hayward played 15 minutes in the first half of Game 3, scoring three points off 1-for-4 shooting while pulling down three rebounds and dishing out a pair of assists. Boston led by 12 at the half, as they look to climb out of an 0-2 series hole.