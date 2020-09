BOSTON (CBS) – On this week’s To Do List we have some family fun, a chance to shop local, or eat locally-grown produce.

FAMILY-FRIENDLY MUSIC

Grab a blanket and head to Arsenal Yards to catch an outdoor live music series. On September 24 and 25 listen to some local, family-friendly favorites like Soul Monstah’s, Stacey Peasley, Josh Shriber, and Jeff Jam. Make it a picnic by ordering takeout from one of the nearby restaurants. Registration is required and parties are limited to four people.

https://facebook.com/events/s/an-outdoor-picnic-with-the-sou/788079198400256/

When: Thursday, Sept. 24 6-8pm, Friday Sept. 25 11am-12pm & 3-4pm

Where: Arsenal Yards, Watertown

Cost: $2 Donation/person

FALL FUN DAYS

Stop by Chestnut Hill Farm in Southborough for some fall fun. Every Sunday there is something for everyone, including live music, hay rides, and scavenger hunts. Items from food trucks and local beer vendors are available for purchase. Pre-registration is required.

https://thetrustees.org/event/58227

When: Sundays through Nov. 8

Where: Chestnut Hill Farm, Southborough

Cost: Adults $12-20, Children $9-15

GET SHOPPING

Get shopping and support small businesses at The Current in Seaport, now reopened through January. The pop-up retail cluster features seven brands offering everything from local fashion, to cycling apparel, to pastries.

www.atthecurrent.com

When: Thursday-Saturday 12-7pm, Sunday 12-5pm

Where: 100 Seaport Blvd, Boston

Cost: Prices vary

GET COOKING

Or, get cooking with Trillium Brewery’s new farm boxes. The boxes are available each week at the brewery’s Canton location. For $30, enjoy a rotating selection of produce, complete with recipes made from the week’s ingredients.

https://www.trilliumbrewing.com/farm-box

When: Wednesdays

Where: Trillium Brewing Company, Canton

Cost: $30