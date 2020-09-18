BOSTON (CBS) – On this week’s To Do List we have some family fun, a chance to shop local, or eat locally-grown produce.
FAMILY-FRIENDLY MUSIC
Grab a blanket and head to Arsenal Yards to catch an outdoor live music series. On September 24 and 25 listen to some local, family-friendly favorites like Soul Monstah’s, Stacey Peasley, Josh Shriber, and Jeff Jam. Make it a picnic by ordering takeout from one of the nearby restaurants. Registration is required and parties are limited to four people.
https://facebook.com/events/s/an-outdoor-picnic-with-the-sou/788079198400256/
When: Thursday, Sept. 24 6-8pm, Friday Sept. 25 11am-12pm & 3-4pm
Where: Arsenal Yards, Watertown
Cost: $2 Donation/person
FALL FUN DAYS
Stop by Chestnut Hill Farm in Southborough for some fall fun. Every Sunday there is something for everyone, including live music, hay rides, and scavenger hunts. Items from food trucks and local beer vendors are available for purchase. Pre-registration is required.
https://thetrustees.org/event/58227
When: Sundays through Nov. 8
Where: Chestnut Hill Farm, Southborough
Cost: Adults $12-20, Children $9-15
GET SHOPPING
Get shopping and support small businesses at The Current in Seaport, now reopened through January. The pop-up retail cluster features seven brands offering everything from local fashion, to cycling apparel, to pastries.
www.atthecurrent.com
When: Thursday-Saturday 12-7pm, Sunday 12-5pm
Where: 100 Seaport Blvd, Boston
Cost: Prices vary
GET COOKING
Or, get cooking with Trillium Brewery’s new farm boxes. The boxes are available each week at the brewery’s Canton location. For $30, enjoy a rotating selection of produce, complete with recipes made from the week’s ingredients.
https://www.trilliumbrewing.com/farm-box
When: Wednesdays
Where: Trillium Brewing Company, Canton
Cost: $30