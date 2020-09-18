AUBURN (CBS) — Divers recovered the body of a missing boater in Dark Brook Reservoir Friday. Multiple towns and agencies assisted in the search, which started Thursday evening after a boating accident, said the Auburn Fire Rescue Facebook page.
Firefighters found an empty boat circling around in the water around 6 p.m.. Crews searched for about an hour before it was called off due to dangerous conditions in the water.
The drowning at the reservoir, also known as Electric Pond, was confirmed later that night.
Crews returned at 7:30 a.m. Friday with an Urban Search and Rescue Recovery K-9. After searching an area hit on by the K-9, a dive team member from the Worcester Fire Department found the victim.
It is unclear what caused the accident. The victim’s identity has not been made public but the family has been notified.